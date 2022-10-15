John Malinowski
Buy Now

John Malinowski

As a breast cancer patient/survivor, you probably know the role nutrition and exercise play in your long term survival and quality of life. You may have received suggestions from family or friends regarding food and exercise.

Below are some common myths regarding breast cancer, nutrition and exercise.

Myth 1: You should avoid sugars because cancer feeds on sugar. The fact is, all our cells feed on glucose, the basic building block in carbohydrates. While it’s best to limit simple sugars and consume mostly complex carbohydrates, an occasional sweet treat can fit into your healthy meal plan.

0
0
0
0
0