Cynthia Maldonado
If you or a loved one has received a cancer diagnosis, it’s possible you’ve heard the term “cancer conferences,” but you’re not sure what it means or how it may impact cancer care.

Cancer conferences help determine the best course of treatment to improve a patient’s outcome. The cancer conference is a forum for multidisciplinary discussion regarding diagnostic and treatment. They bring together all disciplines of the patient care team, so everyone is more aware of what each specialty can contribute and any new techniques or treatments available.

The Mission Hope Cancer Program offers two types of cancer conferences: tumor boards, which review general cancer cases, and breast conferences, which review breast-related cancer cases.

