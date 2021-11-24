Question: What are some tips to reduce holiday stress with nutrition and exercise?
The holiday season is quickly approaching. This brings joy and excitement to our lives through family celebrations and shopping for the perfect gift for friends and loved ones. For some, those same activities bring stress and anxiety. During the holidays many of us can use some healthy stress reducing tips. Here are a few nutrition and exercise tips to help us navigate the holiday season in control of our stress levels.
Tips to reduce holiday stress with nutrition and exercise: (1) Plan out your meals and dishes to pass at holiday gatherings. This can afford you the opportunity to make a healthy dish rather than buying a prepackaged dish from a grocery store that likely has processed ingredients and a high sodium content. (2) Slow down and be mindful of what you are eating. One way to slow down your pace of eating is to chew each bite deliberately. Another tactic is to try to enjoy each bite and recognize the flavors and textures of the various foods on your plate. (3) Don’t deprive yourself. If you have been waiting all year to taste grandma's sweet potato pie go ahead and have a small portion and enjoy it, just don’t go overboard.
Exercising during the holidays can help us deal with added stressors in a positive way. When we exercise our body releases dopamine into the bloodstream which helps us to feel good about ourselves. There’s so much to do around the holidays and we are all very busy, so allow yourself to make some adjustments in your regular exercise routine.
Try starting the day off with exercise to get it done and over with so you can enjoy the family. Shortening the length of your workout can make it fit into your holiday schedule. Try incorporating exercise into the family gathering by taking a walk after the meal instead of sitting down to catch up.
For more information about these tips to help reduce holiday stress with nutrition and exercise, please come to our next Healthy Eating and Activities for Living class on Tuesday, Dec. 14. Space is limited; please contact Mission Hope at 805-219-HOPE (4673) to reserve your spot today.
