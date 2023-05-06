John Malinowski
Living on the Central Coast affords us ample opportunity to spend time outdoors and potentially overexpose ourselves to UV rays. Sun exposure and fair skin are risk factors for squamous cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer.

According to an article in the International Journal of Dermatology 7 to 11% of fair skinned people in America will be diagnosed with this form of cancer in their lifetime.

The good news is that we can potentially reduce our risk of this type of skin cancer by including foods high in vitamin A in our diet. Vitamin A can be separated into two categories: preformed and provitamin A.

