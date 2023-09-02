Benefits of proper nutrition during cancer treatment include increased energy and endurance which prevents muscle loss and wasting, helps maintain strength, reduces risk for infections and speeds up recovery time.
Wondering how much I should eat? Eat every three to four hours for a total of four to six small meals, keeping your meals small to reduce the feeling of being overwhelmed or feeling too full, especially when your appetite is limited.
Everyone’s nutritional needs are unique; the size and frequency of each meal can vary from person to person.
Tips for eating four to six mini-meals: Set an alarm for every three to four hours to remind you to eat. Store a variety of grab and go foods such as nuts, fruits, single-serving yogurts, cheese sticks and granola bars.
Focus on smaller portions of nutrient-dense foods and aim to include a protein source at each meal such as nuts, beans, meat or eggs. Freeze leftover food in single-sized portions so it is easy to reheat them.
It’s okay to drink your nutrition; try a smoothie in place of a mini-meal when you’re not up for eating. For extra calories without added bulk drizzle olive, flax, or canola oil onto foods before eating.
Sipping on fluids between meals can help if you find yourself filling up on beverages during meal time.
Ideas to maximize your nutrition with mini meals:
1 cup of Greek or regular yogurt. 1 Tbsp. chopped nuts or natural peanut butter and ½ cup berries (or other fruit).
Two scrambled eggs, ½ cup spinach or other veggies; ½ whole wheat English muffin with 1 Tbsp. butter.
One cup bean or lentil soup and 1 slice of whole grain bread or 6 whole grain crackers.
½ pita pocket with ¼ cup chicken, ¼ cup chickpeas, ½ cup tomatoes and cucumbers, 3-4 olives and 1 Tbsp. oil/vinaigrette.
½ cup whole wheat pasta, 1 oz. cooked ground turkey, 1 cup vegetables (tomatoes, zucchini, peppers, carrots) cooked in 1 Tbsp. olive oil.
4 oz. baked haddock or salmon and ½ cup brown rice and/or steamed vegetables.
1 slice whole grain toast, 2 Tbsp. almond or peanut butter and 1 sliced banana.
¼ avocado mashed, ¼ cup black beans, 2 Tbsp. salsa and 1 6-inch tortilla.
