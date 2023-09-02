John Malinowski
Benefits of proper nutrition during cancer treatment include increased energy and endurance which prevents muscle loss and wasting, helps maintain strength, reduces risk for infections and speeds up recovery time.

Wondering how much I should eat? Eat every three to four hours for a total of four to six small meals, keeping your meals small to reduce the feeling of being overwhelmed or feeling too full, especially when your appetite is limited.

Everyone’s nutritional needs are unique; the size and frequency of each meal can vary from person to person.

