Pancreatic cancer screening is not a topic of much discussion unfortunately.

Pancreatic cancer is overall rare but lethal with a lifetime incidence of approximately 1.6% for the general population and a 5-year survival of 10%.

It accounts for 3% of all newly diagnosed cancers and 8% of all cancer-related deaths in the United States with the incidence expected to continue to increase.

