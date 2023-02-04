Pancreatic cancer screening is not a topic of much discussion unfortunately.
Pancreatic cancer is overall rare but lethal with a lifetime incidence of approximately 1.6% for the general population and a 5-year survival of 10%.
It accounts for 3% of all newly diagnosed cancers and 8% of all cancer-related deaths in the United States with the incidence expected to continue to increase.
Its poor prognosis is thought to be due to aggressive behavior, often advanced stage at time of diagnosis, and poor response to currently available therapies. Diagnosis at earlier stages has been shown to be associated with higher rates of survival with a 93% 10-year survival among stage 0 cancers and 34% to 39% 5-year survival among stage I cancers.
However, by the time patients develop symptoms, almost 80% have advanced disease that is inoperable and therefore a significantly lower chance of cure.
There are currently no pancreatic cancer screening guidelines for the general population, however guidelines recommend screening certain patient populations which are at high risk of developing pancreatic cancer.
Patients with autosomal-dominant hereditary pancreatitis, familial pancreatic cancer (containing at least a pair of first-degree relatives with pancreatic cancer without an association with a known hereditary cancer syndrome), BRCA 1 and 2 mutations, PALB2 mutation, Peutz-Jeghers syndrome, Lynch syndrome with first- or second-degree relative with pancreatic cancer, familial atypical multiple mole melanoma syndrome, and heterozygotes for ATM pathogenic variant with a first- or second-degree relative with pancreatic cancer have been found to be the most high risk patient populations in which screening for pancreatic cancer is recommended.
For BRCA 1 and 2 mutations, guidelines previously recommended that these patients only undergo pancreatic cancer screening if there was family history of a first degree relative with pancreatic cancer. Earlier this year, the pancreatic cancer screening guidelines have been updated and now recommend that all patients with BRCA 1 or 2 mutations undergo screening for pancreatic cancer regardless of family history as they have shown to have a lifetime pancreatic cancer risk of up to 7.4% with BRCA2 and up to 4.8% with BRCA1.
Studies have shown a significantly improved 3-year survival with pancreatic cancers found with following screening recommendations adequately when compared to those not following suggested screening intervals appropriately (85% vs 25%).
The two modalities typically recommended for pancreatic cancer screening are endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). If you would like additional information on pancreatic screening contact Mission Hope at 805-219-Hope (4673).
