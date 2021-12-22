Question: Are there any new radiation oncology breast cancer clinical trials at Mission Hope?
Radiation therapy plays a central role in the treatment of both early and advanced-stage breast cancer. Over the past five to 10 years, we have learned that women diagnosed with very favorable tumors from a biologic perspective may be able to avoid certain standard treatments such as chemotherapy or radiation therapy after breast cancer surgery.
Mission Hope Cancer Center is proud to announce the opening of our first radiation oncology national clinical trial that will help further scientific knowledge in this area of cancer care.
In conjunction with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) Community Oncology Research Program (NCORP), we have opened our first radiation oncology specific clinical trial at Mission Hope Cancer Center.
Cancer doctors have known for several years that certain women age 70 and older may be able to safely avoid radiation therapy after surgery for early-stage breast cancer.
The NRG-BR007 “DEBRA” trial will take the next step to help determine whether younger women between 50 and 69 years old who have very early-stage and biologically favorable breast cancer still require radiation after breast conserving surgery.
A unique quality among radiation oncology clinical trials is that the DEBRA Trial will use a genomic signature to help select women who have been diagnosed with biologically favorable breast cancer and may be eligible for this trial.
OncotypeDx, which is the molecular test that will be used in the DEBRA Trial, is commonly obtained to make chemotherapy decisions. In this case, it will be used to help determine whether women have a lower-than-usual chance of local recurrence within the breast and might be safely treated without including radiation therapy.
As an early adopter of meaningful treatments for breast cancer patients, we are happy to announce that Mission Hope will be one of the first cancer centers in the country to enroll patients on the DEBRA Trial.
As breast cancer remains the most common noncutaneous cancer affecting one in eight American women during their lifetime, it is of the utmost importance we continue to strive for the best possible practices and treatment options for our patients.
This newly opened trial will be conducted together by our cancer center director Dr. Robert Dichmann, Dr. Ben Wilkinson in radiation oncology and Jessica Salamacha in Mission Hope clinical research.
For more information about this trial, speak with your oncologist about it or reach out to the Mission Hope Cancer Center research team at 805-346-3462.
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Cancer Care invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address mariancancercare@dignityhealth.org