Clinical research plays a vital role in the development of every medication or device on the market.

The developmental process includes years of research and clinical testing, supported by investment from the federal government, private industry, and donations.

Knowledge gained from clinical research studies allows physicians to offer the best care to patients in terms of prevention, diagnosis and treatment of a specific disease.

