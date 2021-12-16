Question: How do I move forward after a cancer diagnosis?
From Black Friday and holiday gift commercials to the beautifully-decorated homes and storefronts, it’s hard to ignore; the holidays are now upon us. As a cancer survivor you have additional reason to celebrate life! While this season is a time for us to renew our appreciation of life and its many blessings, the holidays can also be stressful.
This time of the year always prompts us to think about the things that are most important to us. Many cancer survivors have revealed that with diagnosis often comes a reordering of priorities. The sentiment coupled with the season, offers us a unique opportunity to pay attention to what really matters. In spite of the stress that can accompany the holidays, it’s important to spend time with the people we love, and make the season enjoyable for our children and grandchildren. Here are a few strategies you may find helpful.
Sometimes during this time of festivities and gatherings, survivors can feel isolated. People who love you may turn away, not because they don’t care, but because they don’t know how to react to your illness. If you are thinking of someone and want to reach out, but don’t know what say or do, it’s okay to say, “I just don’t know what to say.”
It’s important to make the call or send the card you’re considering. After all, you never know how much it might mean to the other person. Share your hope and communicate your blessings. Invite someone to your celebration who you know is alone for the holidays.
Simplify the holidays. Create a new holiday tradition that makes the most of your energy, such as planning potluck dinners or dining at a favorite restaurant. Send seasonal cards or letters after Christmas – try New Year’s or Valentine’s Day. Reduce holiday gift exchanges and shop online or via catalogues when necessary. Buy holiday treats to reduce the amount of time you spend baking. Reach out for help when needed; for example, ask someone to decorate your home or trim the tree, then serve them hot chocolate and the pleasure of conversation in return.
Live in the moment. Realize your limitations and feel comfortable doing less. Don’t feel obligated to live up to others’ expectations. Express your love in more direct ways than gifts. There are no “shoulds.” Rededicate yourself to your spiritual growth. Slow down to celebrate the small things in life, including the blessings of each day.
As we enter a new year, remember that Mission Hope provides, at no charge counseling for cancer patients and their families, support groups, educational lectures and services to our Central Coast community so we can continue to move forward.
From using our programs and services, to volunteering or making a donation, we thank you for your involvement. We know that when we join together, we truly don’t have to face cancer alone. Everyone at Mission Hope Cancer Center wishes you a blessed Thanksgiving, a joyous Christmas, and a New Year that will bring hope!
