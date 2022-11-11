Brianda Lemus

For many people, the holidays are the most difficult time of the year.

Memories of past celebrations with family members or friends who are no longer here can magnify feelings of loss, and you may want to avoid reminders of the holiday’s altogether.

Whether you are in the midst of celebrating your own traditions with family and friends or surrounded by the festivities of others, your grief may reappear as you are reminded of the person and how deeply the loss of that relationship has impacted you.

