Question: How can the creation of a vision board be helpful to cancer patients?
Finding your inspiration, hope and support is so important during your cancer journey. One way to do this is to create your own vision board which can serve as a daily, positive motivation. This is a physical space, like a bulletin board or a poster, which you can fill with all of the things which keep you focused on staying positive and hopeful.
Visualization is one of the most powerful tools which are available in everyone’s arsenal to achieve great success in life. The use of a vision board has been scientifically proven to be able to increase the activity of visualization through our minds. When we look at a picture of the things we want, we will imagine the achievements as well as the enjoyment and fulfillment we get from them.
Your vision board can include anything which you are thankful for, makes you happy or you’re striving to achieve. Items which might be included are photos of family and friends, inspirational quotes, pictures of the places which bring you joy and peace, reminders of your goals, dreams, other things that keep you motivated and a list of the people and places for which you are thankful.
There are many highly successful people, Oprah Winfrey and Will Smith for example, who have reported they achieved outstanding results in their lives with the use of vision boards.
There are many benefits one can get from using a vision board. It can make your dreams clear. Vague wishes are not clear goals. It creates better intention by transforming ideas into a real physical product.
Having a vision board will help in creating the intention in your head. Visualization makes you more creative and allows you to see things from a bigger perspective which can help with problem solving. When you see yourself accomplishing your goals and living the life you desire, you will feel motivated.
A vision board can help you become more productive and have better focus in the midst of the whirlwind of daily life. It can also increase your chances of success and unleash your inner potential by helping you to freely think about all possibilities.
The Wright brothers invented the airplane many years ago because they visualized and imagined humans could fly in their heads before they actually made it real. A vision board can help make you positive, determined, and more self-confident just by imagining your dreams or ideas in vivid detail where you can feel and sense them.
It can also act as a mental rehearsal. When you visualize yourself doing something, like shooting a basketball, your skill can actually improve, just like you are undergoing the real physical practice. Relaxation and improved self-image can also be achieved in making a vision board. How you see yourself matters.
Listening to slow music and visualizing your day helps to organize your thoughts, mentally prepare you and also reduce stress. Finally, your vision board can grow your desire for the things that you want to achieve. Having a strong desire for what you want to accomplish in life is an important attitude you must adopt.
Join Lisa Ramos Murray, MA, BCC, Board Certified Life Coach, for a Vision Board Workshop on Tuesday, April 12, at 5:30 p.m. at the Mission Hope Conference Room. Bring with you your vacation brochures, photographs, magazines, inspirational quotes, and meaningful objects for your vision board. All other materials will be supplied. Registration is required, so call 805-219-HOPE (4673) to reserve your seat.
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Mission Hope Cancer Center invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address MHCC@commonspirit.org.