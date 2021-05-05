Question: How can I stay hopeful and balanced with nutrition and exercise?
With the arrival of spring comes longer, sunny days and hope. As of yet, no diet has been proven to cure cancer. However, simple lifestyle changes involving diet and physical activity have been shown to have great benefits and cancer- risk reducing potential.
Proper nutrition is vital to complement traditional cancer treatments, aid in recovery, minimize unpleasant symptoms, and improve quality of life. A healthy, balanced diet is your best bet. So what are the components of a healthy, balanced diet? Lean protein, healthy fats, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. A well- balanced diet also limits added sugars (usually found in processed foods), caffeine, salt, processed meats and alcohol.
This time of year, fresh produce at our local farmers market is abundant. By consuming different types of fruits and vegetables, you will also add balance to your diet and receive a wide variety of vitamins, minerals, and cancer-fighting compounds.
For instance, carrots contain carotenoids - the pigment from which they get their orange color - which act as antioxidants and have been found to reduce the risk of certain cancers. Avocados, on the other hand, are high in healthy fats, which have also been shown to reduce cancer risk.
As for your proteins, be sure to try plant-based sources of protein such as lentils and beans - which have gut-friendly fiber, too. Fish and lean poultry are good choices as well. We recommend having 2/3 of your plate be fruits, vegetables, beans or whole grains, and 1/3 of your plate protein.
Overall, eating a diet full of diverse whole foods, such as fruit, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats will provide you with the greatest health benefits and may reduce cancer risk.
Along with balancing your diet, incorporating balance training into your exercise routine helps to maintain or improve your balance, which is needed to prevent falls and fractures. As we age our balance can deteriorate. This is something we want to avoid.
Balancing exercises can also help with joint stability, strength, reaction time, and can even improve cognitive function. Remember to work with your healthcare team to determine a safe exercise regimen.
If you have questions consider joining us for the next Healthy Eating and Activity for Living class. Contact Registered Dietitian Melanie Logue at 805-346-3403 or Cancer Exercise Trainer John Malinowski at 805-346-3413 to be added to the class list. HEAL classes meet on Zoom the second Tuesday of each month at 2 p.m., our next class will be Tuesday, May 11.
