Your Cancer Answers: How can I eat mindfully?

Question: How can I eat mindfully?
While you may have heard it is good to practice mindfulness, you may be unsure of how to apply mindfulness in day to day life, particularly with eating. Being mindful entails being present in whichever activity we are doing. To be present means all our senses are included – taste, touch, sound, smell, and hearing. While it seems that taste would stand at the forefront when it comes to eating, it’s important to think about other factors too. Think of the smell of apple pie cooking in the oven, the “crunch” sound that lettuce makes when you chew it, and how the texture of a raisin feels between our fingertips.
Mindful eating helps bring awareness to our actions, which in turn can change our actions. This involves thinking about food in the planning process, preparation process, consumption, and digestion. For example, say you plan to eat more vegetables — this means they must be included on your grocery list. Next the vegetables must be prepared by being washed, chopped, and cooked. Then it comes time to eating the vegetables, in which you think of their taste, the chewing process, and the overall pace of eating, whether it is fast or slow. Finally, one must assess how the vegetables are digested. For example, if you eat too fast, you may notice your stomach gets upset. Mindfulness encompasses each action we take.
Another way we can be mindful is by paying attention to our body’s hunger-fullness level. When we take time to taste and enjoy our food, this can help us recognize feelings of fullness sooner. To assess hunger-fullness level, a scale can be used, with 0 being ravenously hungry, 5 being neither hungry nor full, and 10 being stuffed and feeling sick. In general it’s best to be between 3 and 7 on the scale, which takes practice. Learning to eat mindfully is a journey. Don’t forget to have self-compassion.
Take time to listen to the nurturing voice in our head that tells us what our body needs in that moment. Healthy eating is not black and white. The more understanding and forgiving we are of ourselves, the more motivated we are to take care of ourselves, including eating well.
