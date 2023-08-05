Summertime brings lots of activities like vacations, family gatherings or BBQs with friends.
With the business of summer try using these tips to make healthy choices in any situation.
With the heat of summer the risk of dehydration increases. Think about pre-hydrating for the day by drinking a glass of water before eating or drinking anything else.
Tips on staying well hydrated including trying to take in ½ ounce of fluid for each pound of body weight.
Try to minimize sugary drinks and alcoholic beverages.
Try to incorporate more local fruits and vegetables into your diet. Seasonal fruits and vegetables from your local farmers markets are packed with nutrients.
When grilling or cooking on the barbecue try to avoid extreme high heat and cooking to the point of creating char marks on the food. When you cook muscle at high temperatures — whether beef, pork, fish, or poultry — it mutates and creates heterocyclic amines (HCA’s), which have been shown to be carcinogenic.
Try not to indulge in everything at the picnic. Instead take a moment to survey the foods then choose the foods you want in appropriate portion sizes.
Don’t forget to include physical activity into your summertime activities. Incorporating 30 minutes of physical activity can be fun and doesn’t have to be in a gym or at an exercise class.
Try some alternative activities like throwing a Frisbee with family and friends or going canoeing or kayaking. Walking along the beachfront is a great way to enjoy the weather and get some exercise in.
Just make sure to use some sunscreen.
Come join us for the next First Steps in Nutrition and Exercise class on Aug. 15 at 2 p.m. in the 1st floor conference room of Mission Hope. We will have some cool treats for those in attendance!
Reserve your spot today by calling 805-346-3413
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Regional Medical Center, Cancer Program invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address: MHCC@commonspirit.org