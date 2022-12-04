The holiday season brings many joyous things into our lives. We often spend time with family and loved ones we don’t see on a regular basis and with that sometimes our normal routine can be disrupted.
This holiday season use some of these tips to enjoy the season but attempt to remain on track with your routine or establish a new routine to help you become healthier.
You may feel pressured to eat some foods you are trying to minimize or have a second helping of something. It is ok to say no thank you.
Avoid skipping meals to save room for the big meal. Try to eat normal meals and snacks to help balance your blood sugar levels and avoid the temptation of overeating.
Practice mindful eating. Being aware of all the senses can help you enjoy the meal in a new way. By noticing the appearance, different textures, aromas and tastes you may find yourself eating more slowly and actually eating less than you otherwise would have.
Try getting some physical activity early in the day. Getting your workout done early gets your metabolism kick-started. This can help you burn a few more calories throughout the day.
Incorporate your family or friends into your physical activity. Going for a walk with others after cleaning up the dinner dishes can help everyone burn a few calories and stabilize the blood sugar levels. This can help to avoid the energy crash you may feel after the holiday meal.
Be a little flexible. The holidays can involve many changes in our schedules and routines. So just remind yourself you don’t need to do your exact exercise routine for it to be meaningful.
Modifying your routine can still give you the healthy benefits while also enjoying the holidays with those you love.
