John Malinowski
John Malinowski

The holiday season brings many joyous things into our lives. We often spend time with family and loved ones we don’t see on a regular basis and with that sometimes our normal routine can be disrupted.

This holiday season use some of these tips to enjoy the season but attempt to remain on track with your routine or establish a new routine to help you become healthier.

You may feel pressured to eat some foods you are trying to minimize or have a second helping of something. It is ok to say no thank you.

