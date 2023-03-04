Fatigue is by far the most common symptom experienced by people with cancer.
Cancer-related fatigue (CRF) shouldn’t be confused with feeling tired. Being tired is a normal feeling at the end of a long day or after strenuous activity. Tiredness goes away with rest.
CRF, on the other hand, has been described as an unrelenting, whole-body feeling of exhaustion that is not relieved by sleep. This kind of fatigue can interfere with the ability to enjoy life and function day-to-day.
The exact reasons for CRF are unknown, but are likely related to both the disease process and cancer treatments. Cancer itself can lead to fatigue by increasing the body’s need for energy, weakening muscles or altering hormones.
Some cancers can release proteins called cytokines that are thought to cause fatigue. Surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy and biological immunotherapy can all cause fatigue.
Chemotherapy and radiation not only attack cancer cells, but may affect fast-growing healthy cells. CRF happens as the body heals the damage to healthy cells and tissue. Some treatment side effects are culprits as well, including anemia, nausea, vomiting, pain, depression, anxiety and insomnia.
As fatigue sets in, it can be made even worse with inactivity and poor nutrition. Patients having more than one treatment at a time, or one treatment right after the other may have more CRF.
CRF may only last a few days during treatment, but may also linger for months after completing cancer treatment. Not everyone with cancer has CRF, but if you find that CRF is persistent and interfering with your ability to enjoy life or complete daily tasks, tell your doctor or nurse.
Many patients don’t report CRF because they may incorrectly believe it is normal or that nothing can be done. But the good news is that there are medications available to treat the underlying causes of CRF.
If anemia (low red blood cells) is a problem, erythropoietin stimulating drugs such as Epogen and iron supplementation can be prescribed. Antidepressants and sleep aides can help depression, anxiety and insomnia.
There are several medication options for treatment of pain and nausea.
In addition, there are several things you can do to boost energy. These include energy conservation, good nutrition, exercise, and stress management.
Thinking ahead about how you will use your energy stores is vital during cancer treatment. Plan your tasks ahead of time, prioritize the things that are most important, delegate what you can to others, and pace yourself.
Schedule rest during the day before severe fatigue has a chance to set in.
Frequent, short rest breaks are best.
When you are feeling fatigued, it may seem counterintuitive to exercise. But decreased physical activity can make fatigue even worse. Studies have found that cancer patients who exercise are less tired and depressed and sleep better than patients who did not exercise.
Going for walks, riding an exercise bicycle or taking a class are good ways to get started.
Mission Hope Cancer Center offers several fun and easy exercise classes that can be safely done during cancer treatment.
Generally there is a need for a bit more calories and protein during cancer treatment. The best sources of protein include foods from the dairy group, lean fish and meats, nuts and beans.
Eating big meals can be a challenge with CRF, so smaller and more frequent meals are easier. Adding powdered milk, instant breakfast drinks, and protein supplements are a way to maximize calories and protein. Consulting with a dietician is a great idea if you are having side effects that interfere with eating well.
Marian Cancer Care offers complimentary dietician consultations.
Finally, the emotional burden of coping with cancer can be exhausting. Managing stress can elevate mood and, in turn, restore energy. Adjusting expectations of what you can and can’t do during treatment helps.
Reaching out for support from family and friends is vital, help them to understand what fatigue means to you and how they can help. Relaxation techniques like yoga, massage and exercises are helpful.
“Escaping” from fatigue by listening to music, reading a good book or laughing at a funny movie are great distractions.
Renewal through nature can also decrease fatigue; try getting outdoors in peaceful spaces like gardens and parks. Cancer support groups are a great resource as well, since others with cancer truly understand what you are going through.
Mission Hope Cancer Center offers many complimentary services that can help, including consultations with a dietician, support groups, exercise classes and massage.
