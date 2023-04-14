Physical activity can have numerous positive benefits in our life physically, psychosocially and biologically. Physical activity and exercise is often used interchangeably in literature. I will use exercise throughout the rest of this article.
Exercise can be a catalyst to help us make lifestyle behavior modifications that can lead to benefits such as improved aerobic fitness, improved physical functions, decreased fatigue and enhanced quality of life.
These benefits can make an enormous impact in our lives especially when extrapolated over time. When we exercise our body releases dopamine, a hormone that directly effects our nervous system and our mood.
This happens within minutes of initiating exercise, so that is why we feel better after we have completed a bout of exercise. Knowing we feel better after exercising can help create lifestyle changes like walking to work or school, taking the stairs instead of using the elevator, eating more healthfully, or being less inactive at work.
Making these types of changes can have a positive effect on our health.
Exercise can help boost our immune system by decreasing a process called immune aging. This refers to a decline in Natural Killer (NK) cell function, increase in inflammation, the decrease in number of immature T cells and other processes.
Exercise can reduce inflammation, stimulate the activity of NK cells and prevent the accumulation of aging immune cells. When we maintain a consistent exercise routine and make healthy nutritional choices we are making decisions to maximize our immune system and help prevent illnesses like the common cold and even chronic illnesses like cancer.
We all should strive to meet the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans issued by the Department of Health and Human Services. Adults under the age of 65 should engage in at least 150 minutes and work toward 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise every week.
You may choose to perform vigorous intensity exercise with the guidelines set at 75 to 150 minutes every week. Adults above 65 should engage in at least 120 to 240 minutes of moderate intensity aerobic activity.
We all should do muscle strengthening exercises at least 2 days each week at a moderate intensity.
Therefore it is promising to clinicians and patients to know they have the tools and ability to make lifestyle changes that have life altering results. Implementing structured and consistent exercise programs along with a well-balanced nutritional plan is one step we all can take to improve our overall health and potentially reduce our risk of a cancer diagnosis.
It is recommended that you talk to your physician prior to starting an exercise program.
If you have any questions please contact John Malinowski ACSM-CET at 805-346-3413. Join us at Mission Hope Cancer Center on Tuesday, April 18 at 2 p.m. for a First Steps in Nutrition and Physical Activity class to hear more about nutrition and exercise tips. Call to RSVP at 805-346-3413.
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Cancer Care invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address: MHCC@commonspirit.org