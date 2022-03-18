When a cancer has been found to be limited to a single area of the body at initial diagnosis (Stages I, II, and III), cancer doctors focus on control of both the original “primary” tumor and also work to prevent spread to lymph nodes and other distant sites in the body.
In some instances, when a patient has been found to have limited metastatic disease (limited Stage IV or oligometastatic state), we may also work together to control the few sites to which the cancer has spread. The reason for this is that research has shown that in some cases when each visible site of cancer is controlled, fewer distant sites develop and better overall control can be achieved.
In addition to systemic therapy (chemotherapy, immunotherapy), we control primary tumors and some distant cancer sites with other treatments including surgery, ablation, and stereotactic radiotherapy.
While many types of tumors benefit from complete removal using surgery, there are times when surgery is either not safe or not possible. In these cases, where the location of the cancer makes the surgery higher risk or someone is not healthy enough to undergo surgery, other less invasive forms of tumor intervention may be possible.
Through Mission Hope Cancer Center, we offer high-dose, ultra-precise radiation that kills the tumor’s ability to divide. This treatment is called Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT) or Stereotactic Ablative Body Radiation (SABR). Depending on the location, this type of treatment can sometimes be given in one single session. In this case, it is called Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS). At Mission Hope, eligible patients are able to receive all forms of stereotactic radiation therapy.
Typical areas of the body where we use stereotactic forms of radiation include the brain, lung, liver, adrenal glands, and bones. Different than surgery and ablations, stereotactic radiation treatments are invisible, energy-based therapies that do not require any cutting or physical entry into the body.
In addition to being a newer, more precise form of treatment, additional advantages of this form of therapy include higher rates of disease control, as well as shorter total treatment schedules. The type of machine that we use for this treatment is called a TrueBeam linear accelerator.
Mission Hope has been on the forefront of offering stereotactic treatments on the Central Coast, delivering these high-dose, short schedules of radiation therapy for nearly 10 years. As patients’ outcomes improve with better systemic therapy such as immunotherapy or targeted therapies, the use of non-invasive procedures such as stereotactic radiation become increasingly important tools in the fight against cancer.
If you or a loved one has been diagnosed with a cancer that either has not spread or has only spread to a few sites in the body, talk to your cancer doctor about whether stereotactic radiotherapy is something that might be helpful.
