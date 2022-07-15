Bladder cancer is the sixth most commonly diagnosed cancer in the United States with an estimated 81,000 new cases in 2022.
The median age at diagnosis is 73 years. An increased risk of developing bladder cancer is seen in men, tobacco users, those with environmental exposure, patients with a family history of bladder cancer, those with chronic urinary tract infections and people with diabetes and or obesity. Certain genetic syndromes also can raise the risk of bladder cancer.
As with all cancers, the most important way to improve survival is through early diagnosis and treatment. The most common presenting symptom is blood in the urine. This can be either blood that is visible or blood that is noted during microscopic evaluation.
If either of these are noted, then a work up with an ultrasound or CT scan and a visualization of the bladder lining with cystoscopy is warranted. Other less common presenting signs and symptoms include recurrent urinary tract infections or flank pain.
Once diagnosed, bladder cancer treatment varies depending on the stage of the cancer. For superficial low grade cancer a minor surgery may be all that is needed. For more aggressive cancer confined to the superficial layers of the bladder the addition of immunotherapy into the bladder is often beneficial.
For more advanced cancer more aggressive surgery with chemotherapy or chemotherapy with or without external beam radiation therapy is the treatment of choice. The more advanced cancers require more invasive therapies and have greater risk of mortality.
One recent advancement in diagnosis is the advent of blue light cystoscopy. This technology utilizes a photosensitizing chemical to allow for better visualization of the cancer.
Recent studies have shown this technique to improve cancer detection and lower recurrence rates. So far, it hasn’t improved the rate of progression and does have a higher false positive rate in certain settings. More research is needed to determine the best applications for this new technology.
Bladder cancer is best treated with a multidisciplinary approach. At Mission Hope Cancer Center we utilize a combination of specialists in medical/radiation oncology, pathology, radiology and urology for the diagnosis and treatment of this cancer. With this approach we can improve care and outcomes for each new case of bladder cancer in our community.
