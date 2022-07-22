Case Ketting

Thyroid cancer – at least the garden variety type – is the one most medical students say they would want if they had to get a cancer.

It has a variety of features that make it “favorable” (if that can be said about any cancer). It grows slowly and almost stops growing if treated with fairly simple hormonal medication. Beyond that, doctors learned long ago that they can kill thyroid cancer with a sort of “cruise missile” that seeks out and destroys thyroid cancer cells wherever they might have spread in the body.

Never heard of this biologic cruise missile? Here’s how it works:

