Many women are concerned about their personal risk of developing breast cancer. This is quite understandable, given that approximately 1 of every 8 women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer during her lifetime.
Seventy percent to 80% of these cancers are sporadic, meaning there is no obvious inherited pattern to the cancer. Another 15%-20% are familial (known family history of breast cancer but no identified genetic mutation). And the last 5%-10% are hereditary, meaning there is a known genetic component to the cancer.
For example, BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations contribute to approximately 25%-50% of hereditary breast cancers. Some risks are outside our control, like family history and genetic mutations, but some can be modified to reduce the risk of cancer in the future.
Non-modifiable risk factors: Age, race, family history, early age at first period, late age at menopause, genetics.
Modifiable risk factors: Sedentary lifestyle, alcohol consumption, use of combined hormone replacement therapy. Exercise has been shown to reduce the risk of developing breast cancer in many studies involving populations of women around the world.
It is estimated that up to 25% of nonfamilial or hereditary breast cancers are related to being overweight and lack of exercise. Current best recommendations are for at least 30 minutes (ideally 45-60 minutes) of physical activity five days per week to achieve maximal risk reduction. With this exercise, studies have shown a 20%-30% reduction in breast cancer risk.
Alcohol consumption has been shown to increase breast cancer risk in a dose-dependent fashion; the more alcohol consumed, the higher the risk for developing breast cancer. Three to six drinks per week has been shown to increase breast cancer risk by 15%.
Combined hormone replacement therapy is sometimes used for women in menopause to help with symptoms of menopause (hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings). However, combined estrogens with progesterone (especially when both are taken daily) have been shown to increase the risk of developing breast cancer in the future, particularly when taken over long periods of time (five years or longer).
If you are taking combined hormone replacement therapy, it is a good idea to discuss the planned duration of therapy and other potential options for treating menopausal symptoms with your physician.
In addition to this, it is very important to remember to get your screening mammograms every year. For average-risk women, this means starting at age 40 and continuing annually. If you have a strong family history of breast cancer or are concerned about your personal risk, Mission Hope offers a high-risk breast clinic for personalized risk calculation and discussion of additional screening measures and risk-reduction options that may be offered given your personal circumstances.
