Dr. Robert Dichmann serves as Medical Director of Marian Cancer Care and chairs the Cancer Committee. He has been treating people with cancer and hematology disorders in the Santa Maria community since 1996. Due to the vision of Dr. Dichmann for his patients’ needs, Mission Hope Cancer Center was built. He can be reached at 805-349-9393.