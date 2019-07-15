QUESTION: Am I at risk of infection during cancer treatment?
Last week we discussed blood counts, what they mean and why they are monitored closely during treatment. Today we will discuss in further detail neutropenia or low white blood cell count.
The goal of chemotherapy is to destroy the fast growing cancer cells, but it can also damage fast growing healthy cells like infection fighting neutrophils. The treatments can weaken the body’s immune system by affecting the neutrophils which normally protect people from germs and infection. As a result, a person with a weakened immune system needs to take some precautions. They will be unable to fight infection like they could when they had normal blood counts. The risk is usually highest 7-10 days after most chemotherapy treatments. This is when the white blood cells reach their lowest point. This is called Nadir. An infection occurs when germs enter a person’s body and multiply causing illness and disease. Most types of infections are potentially preventable and treatable, but extra diligence is mandatory for those going through cancer treatment.
It is important to be vigilant in protecting against infection because complications like this can cause delays in treatment. Your cancer team will discuss your chemotherapy side effects with you. They will review your risk of infection with guidelines for lowering those risks and when to call the doctor if you are concerned. Communication with your team is crucial.
To help decrease the risk of infection, follow these safety guidelines: Wash hands often, especially after handshaking, before preparing food, before eating, after using the restroom, coughing or sneezing, etc.; use common sense to protect yourself; carry an alcohol based hand sanitizer to use when you are out; avoid large crowds; stay away from sick people; perform good personal hygiene-shower or bathe daily and use lotion to protect dry, cracking skin which can be an entrance for bacteria; avoid injury which may lead to cuts and skin tears; always wear shoes or slippers to prevent injury to feet; perform good mouth care at least four times a day using a soft bristle toothbrush and a non-alcohol based mouth rinse such a warm salt water or baking soda water; eat nutritious foods-see a dietitian if necessary for help with this important tip; get at least 7-8 hours of sleep a night and discuss vaccines with your medical oncologist
Sometimes despite your best efforts to prevent an infection you may still acquire one due to decreased blood counts. The following are signs and symptoms of an infection that should be reported to your doctor right away: A fever of 100.5 degrees Fahrenheit or higher; chills or sweating; cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; pain on urination; any redness, swelling or pain especially around a wound and anything that seems abnormal to you
Many chemotherapy regimens now include a white blood cell booster the day after treatment to help prevent the side effect of neutropenia. However, knowledge is power and patients should always know the risks and signs and symptoms to report. Staying on your treatment schedule without delays is important in fighting your cancer. Talk openly and frequently with your cancer team.
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Regional Medical Center, Cancer Program invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address: mariancancercare@dignityhealth.org