More than 50 wounded veterans and supporters will ride from Santa Cruz to Ventura as part of the UnitedHealthcare California Challenge.
The ride benefits Project Hero, a nonprofit that helps veterans and first responders affected by injury, post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury achieve rehabilitation, recovery and resilience in their daily lives.
The riders will arrive at the Hadston House located at 1450 Mission Drive in Solvang on Oct. 18 at approximately 2:55 p.m. as they complete their 70-mile ride for the day.
Local supporters are encouraged to cheer on the cyclists as they ride through communities along the route.
The event is a noncompetitive, therapeutic bike tour encompassing more than 400 miles. It includes stops at historic sites, civic centers and local attractions. The riders make the journey with hand cycles, recumbent cycles, tandems and traditional road bikes. Local veterans are invited to ride on a single-day basis for a per-day registration fee.
To register and view daily routes, visit ProjectHero.org.
