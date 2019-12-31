Winter medicinal plant workshop with Professor James Adams set for Jan. 11

The public is invited to join Ojai herbalist Lanny Kaufer and special guest Professor James Adams of USC School of Pharmacy for a winter medicinal plant workshop on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dr. Adams, a frequent and popular contributor to Kaufer’s Herb Walks events for the past eight years, will bring plant educators Enrique Villaseñor and Helen Sweany to assist with aspects of wild food preparation.
The workshop is based on Adams' groundbreaking pharmacological studies on local native plants.
Weather permitting, the plant identification session will take place on the pathways at the Ojai Valley Land Conservancy’s Cluff Vista Park and the Ojai Valley Museum’s Chumash Garden, two native plant gardens in downtown Ojai, where Dr. Adams and Kaufer will identify and discuss the medicinal uses of a variety of native plants.
The afternoon hands-on preparation session will be held at a community kitchen nearby.
After the workshop, participants will receive a complete list of all plants that are identified and/or utilized as well as recipes and other info.
The morning outing from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. will be a slow-paced walk around the two gardens. They are both wheelchair-accessible. The morning session will involve stopping for discussion for periods of time. A few benches are scattered about. A lightweight campstool could be useful as well.
After a one-hour lunch break, the afternoon kitchen session from 1:30 to 4 p.m. will focus on preparing seasonal edible and medicinal products for winter health from wild foraged plant material. Products to be prepared onsite include, among others: Yerba Santa steam inhalation, Toyon (“California Holly”) berries, Everlasting Flower tea, acorns with Helen Sweany, Nopales with Enrique Villaseñor.
At 4 p.m. Dr. Adams will sign copies of his books.
This workshop will go on rain or shine with the exception of a heavy downpour in the morning and/or a 100% chance of heavy rain that day. In the event of heavy rain, a slideshow presentation will substitute for the morning walk. No dogs or smoking.
The cost of the workshop is $85 per person and includes all materials for preparing plant medicines. A limited number of scholarships for pharmacy, medical, and herbal medicine students are available.
After the workshop, participants will receive a detailed follow-up email including plant lists and recipes.
To register, visit HerbWalks.com or call 805-646-6281.
