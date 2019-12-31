Winter medicinal plant workshop with Professor James Adams set for Jan. 11

About Dr. Adams

Dr. Adams brings to Ojai a wealth of scientific knowledge and field experience.

With the late Chumash healer Cecilia Garcia, he co-authored the groundbreaking book "Healing with Medicinal Plants of the West: Cultural and Scientific Basis for Their Use."

As an Associate Professor of Pharmacology at the prestigious University of Southern California, Dr. Adams has been teaching pharmacy students, medical students, doctors and other healthcare professionals for over 25 years while researching the natural pharmaceutical compounds in native plants. He has over 200 publications.

Running parallel with his academic career, Dr. Adams has worked with the Chumash people since 1998 and studied Chumash healing with Cecilia Garcia for almost 15 years. In addition to their book, they wrote 30 journal articles together.

Jim is now the carrier of the healing knowledge passed to him by his teacher.