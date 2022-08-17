Teams of volunteers wearing bright orange vests fanned out through Santa Maria and Orcutt early Wednesday morning to sell copies of a special edition newspaper in an annual fundraiser to benefit local cancer patients.

“Today’s Day of Hope events went off really well,” said Jessa Brooks, vice president of philanthropy for Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation. “Not only did we raise a high dollar amount, but we also had a lot of community participation.”

Brooks said about 482 volunteers were divided into 40 teams, which set up at street corners in high traffic areas to sell the Santa Maria Times special edition.

