As cold weather descended upon Washington, D.C., last fall, I deleted my dating apps.
I had tried a few video-chat dates when the pandemic was new last spring. They were fun and novel at the time, and felt like a “quarantine experience.” By summer, I went on several physically distant dates in the park.
But once the temperature started dropping, meeting outside lost its appeal. First dates are awkward enough without shivering as your breath freezes to your mask, all while trying to uncover the title of someone’s favorite book. So I bailed.
Something happened recently, though, that made me return to the dating app world. A local website published an article about people announcing their vaccination status in dating app profiles. Other news outlets followed. I had to see it with my own eyes.
So, I redownloaded my favorite apps: Hinge, Bumble and Tinder. I disclosed in my bio that I was a journalist working on a story about people announcing their vaccination status in dating profiles. Then, I spent the next three hours madly swiping.
Lo and behold, I found several 20- and 30-somethings proudly displaying their vaccine status. One wrote at the top of his profile, “I got both doses of the Pfizer, Covid vaccine!” Another said, “im covid19 free got vaccinated too.”
I messaged them all. Noel, a nurse who lives in the D.C. area, got back to me. He said he put “COVID vaccinated” in his bio as a statement for what he stands for. (KHN is not identifying Noel by his last name because he’s concerned about being identified by his employer.)
“I take very seriously the responsibility to care for myself in order to keep others safe,” he wrote. Noel, who has received both vaccine doses already, said his status announcement has gotten him only positive responses so far. Some people even seemed reassured by it.
It made me wonder: Should this declaration give people the peace of mind to start increasing the frequency of in-person dates? When considering whether to meet up with someone who is vaccinated versus unvaccinated, vaccinated does sound safer. It even initially gave me a spark of hope. But should it?
I polled a few friends who use dating apps. They told me they had indeed spotted the same trend. One who lives in Los Angeles is even going on a FaceTime date with a guy who had “PS I’m vaccinated” in his Hinge bio. She still opted for a video chat, though. “Can’t they still be carriers even if they’re vaccinated?” she texted me.
The next day, I called Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency room physician, public health expert and visiting professor at George Washington University.
I asked her what those of us who might be swiping on the apps should think if we come across someone who advertises that they have been vaccinated.
First, Wen gave me the reality check I expected, and kind of deserved.
“It’s not a free pass,” she said. “We don’t know whether ‘if’ somebody is vaccinated means they will no longer be a carrier of coronavirus. They may still be able to infect you even if they are safe from coronavirus themselves.”
Studies have shown that the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, the three vaccines currently available in the U.S. under emergency use authorizations, significantly reduce covid symptoms and are effective in preventing hospitalizations and death from the disease. But it’s still possible for those who are vaccinated to get sick with covid. And research is pending on how great the risk is that those who are vaccinated can carry the virus and pass it on to others.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in a recent White House covid-19 press briefing that early studies from Spain and Israel indicate vaccination seems to lead to lower viral loads in the body, which can mean a fully inoculated person is less likely to pass covid on to someone else. But questions remain about transmissibility.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that those who are vaccinated continue to wear masks and maintain physical distance as the vaccine rollout proceeds. Public health experts also point to the emerging covid variants that are finding a foothold in the U.S. The available vaccines appear to be less effective against the variants, another reason for people to be vigilant.
Wen said if two unvaccinated parties who match on a dating app want to meet up, they should take the precautions we’ve heard about since the beginning of the pandemic: meet outdoors, keep 6 feet apart and ask about your favorite book from behind a face-fitting mask.
If both unvaccinated people eventually want to meet indoors, she added, and they both live alone, they could. But it is not exactly a romantic process. They could quarantine for several days. Then both could get a covid test and, as long as they both have negative results, meet up.
However, if you’re like me and live with roommates, and especially if your new paramour also lives with others, too, then that adds more layers of complications.
“Then you take on the risk of all those individuals that live in the other house,” said Wen. “Let’s say all those other people have relationships with someone else, who then have extended networks too. Now your pandemic pod is not with four roommates, it’s potentially with dozens of individuals.”
“You’re only as safe as the highest-risk person,” she added.
There is one silver lining, though, said Wen. She believes if two people are vaccinated they can safely get together.
“We don’t know this for certain, but here’s what I would say for people who are vaccinated and live alone,” said Wen. “I actually think you could pretty safely see somebody else who is vaccinated.”
Wen issued this advice, she said, with the assumption that both people are trying to mitigate their covid transmission risk by wearing masks in public, washing hands, minimizing social circles and not frequenting indoor spaces. Matches should discuss what safety precautions they’re taking before meeting up.
This recommendation also applies to us unvaccinated daters — we should all be having open conversations with our matches about what covid precautions we’re taking and in what circumstances we would feel comfortable meeting in person.
Think about this open communication the way you would talk to a potential sexual partner about the precautions you’re taking to prevent sexually transmitted infections or pregnancy. If it’s not something the person is willing to discuss, then perhaps they aren’t someone with whom you want to meet up.
But, never fear. As eligibility for the covid vaccine opens up to groups that may include younger people, it’s likely vaccine status will gain more prominence in dating profiles. While vaccines were initially limited to health care workers, long-term care facility residents and those 65 and older, eligibility categories in some states are widening to include other essential workers and people with underlying medical conditions.
It also seems possible that dating app companies may eventually roll out a feature to select or highlight your vaccination status in your profile, rather than having to write it in the bio, said Jennifer Reich, a sociology professor at the University of Colorado-Denver, who studies vaccine attitudes.
“I think we could imagine a range of things around covid. We could imagine fields about working from home, vaccine status, antibody status,” said Reich. “Adding these to your profile could help users figure out how they want to manage risk in their lives and what levels of risk they want to take.”
As for me, now that the dating apps are downloaded on my phone again, maybe I’ll give video dates another shot. At least until it’s summer again or I get my own vaccine — whichever comes first.
Coronavirus: Impact, response to COVID-19 on the Central Coast
We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those stories.
Over 400 educators and classified school staff from across Santa Barbara County arrived Thursday at the Lompoc Valley Medical Center to receiv…
When Santa Maria resident Melissa Meza was hospitalized for COVID-19 last spring, her condition deteriorated to the point where she needed lif…
Changes are coming to Santa Barbara County's COVID-19 vaccine rollout over the next week, as the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes its w…
Santa Barbara County began a new COVID-19 vaccination chapter this week as officials expanded access to agriculture, food, emergency and educa…
As the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department prepares to open COVID-19 vaccine appointments to educators, agriculture and food workers…
Santa Barbara County's elderly and Latinx residents continue to be impacted by COVID-19 at disproportionate rates compared to their population…
Community advocacy groups in Santa Barbara County are calling on Public Health officials to ensure equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine, a…
Severe weather conditions throughout the country have prolonged delays of Moderna vaccine deliveries to Santa Barbara County, causing nearly 2…
A small number of residents ages 65 to 74 in Santa Barbara County had the opportunity to register for COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday, with limi…
While Santa Barbara County moves closer to meeting state COVID-19 requirements for reopening schools, several logistical hurdles related to wi…
Residents between the ages of 65 and 74 in San Luis Obispo County are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, with appointments expected to be …
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is prepared to support the reopening of elementary schools by urging the state to grant an e…
After the COVID-19 pandemic forced Jada Beaudet to finish her eighth grade year in distance learning, the 15-year-old and her family hoped her…
Santa Barbara County passed the 30,000-mark for COVID-19 cases on Monday, after the Public Health Department reported 380 new COVID-19 cases o…
The Santa Maria Health Care Center will offer free, walk-up COVID-19 testing for community members on Saturday, with no appointment required, …
Around half of Santa Barbara County health care workers eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have declined receiving any doses, county public hea…
About 10% of Santa Barbara County residents have received COVID-19 vaccinations, and health officials said the reason for the relatively slow …
January was Santa Barbara County's deadliest month yet in the pandemic, with 131 individuals dying from COVID-19 in the first 31 days of the y…
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department will halt administration of initial vaccine doses for the next four weeks at distribution si…
An estimated 65% to 75% of the COVID-19 vaccine doses allotted to Santa Barbara County have been administered, while most of the statistics us…
Availability of vaccine appointments in Santa Barbara County is shrinking as public health officials await updates from the state and federal …
Santa Barbara County commercial tenants got another two months of protection from eviction for nonpayment of rent caused by COVID-19 when the …
Outdoor dining and indoor salon operations no longer will be restricted in Santa Barbara County after state officials lifted the regional stay…
Santa Barbara County public health officials are growing more concerned about the slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to the county, with offici…
Santa Barbara County public health officials announced Thursday that 3,900 Moderna vaccines have been approved for use after state officials r…
A year ago, facing competition from the Krispy Kreme Doughnuts franchise that had just opened a store in Santa Maria, locally owned Golden Don…
Over 17,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, including both first and second doses, now have been administered in Santa Barbara …
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department will pause all usage of a recent Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shipment after state health offici…
Community members ages 75 and older in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties can get their COVID-19 vaccines beginning next week, public …
Lompoc Valley Medical Center received an overwhelming surge of community members seeking vaccines last Wednesday after the hospital extended i…
As COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue in Santa Barbara County, public health officials are opening new distribution sites for those in high…
Individuals eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County’s next phase of inoculations could begin receiving injections i…
Santa Barbara County's COVID-19 increases grew more severe over the past four days, with few areas spared from spiking case rates and newly re…
FoodMaxx on South Broadway in Santa Maria closed Wednesday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 but reopened as usual Thursday after…
Santa Barbara County Public Health officials gave a grim overview of the county's COVID-19 status Tuesday, describing the debilitating effects…
Leaders in government, business, education, medical care and other fields have called policy and procedural changes made in response to the CO…
As Santa Barbara County homeless shelters like Good Samaritan in Santa Maria remain at capacity because of COVID-19 limits, staff are holding …
COVID-19 case surges and limited hospital staffing in Santa Barbara County have led to a dramatic decrease in overall ICU capacity, with adult…
Public school districts in Santa Maria and Orcutt have had no choice but to further delay plans for returning to in-person learning once again…
With Thanksgiving gatherings and travel leading to unprecedented COVID-19 case surges, Santa Barbara County health officials are looking ahead…
As the economic climate continues to deteriorate amid the ever-tighter restrictions imposed by the governor in response to surges in COVID-19 …
'This vaccine gives us great hope': Marian Regional staff among first in county to receive Pfizer dose
An infectious disease specialist received his COVID-19 vaccine at Marian Regional Medical Center on Thursday as the cheers of nurses and staff…
Santa Barbara County public health officials are blaming spikes in local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on Thanksgiving, with the county …
After submitting a request to the state this week to be excluded from the designated Southern California region — where dropping ICU capacity …
Hospital statistics on COVID-19 patients and answers to some questions about causes of death and testing numbers were delivered Dec. 8 in a re…
Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors got some information about how COVID-19 has affected the local economy, including unemployment and m…
As brick-and-mortar restaurants navigate the newest round of state COVID-19 restrictions, local food trucks are struggling to find places to s…
Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Dec. 8 to send a letter to the governor asking for the Tri-Counties area to be sep…
Due to plunging ICU availability rates, the state's stay-at-home order will take effect in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, along w…
Santa Barbara County is on the brink of additional closures — prohibiting outdoor dining and shutting down salons — under a new regional stay-…
Santa Barbara County health care workers and first responders could begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations as early as mid-December, but it mig…
At the 'A' Street Café in Santa Maria — a breakfast and lunch eatery that offers employment and training opportunities to individuals with dis…
Many of Santa Barbara County’s small-business owners say they are drowning in a sea of purple as the governor’s tightened COVID-19 restriction…
Rising COVID-19 case rates are keeping Santa Barbara County trapped in the state's restrictive purple tier for a second week, as state officia…
Santa Barbara County is facing funding shortfalls over the next five years, even in the best of three possible scenarios, as revenues decline …
On the morning of March 13, Phyllis Sabo visited her husband, James, at Marian Extended Care Center during one of their regularly scheduled vi…
Santa Barbara County public health officials are bracing for increased hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19 over the coming weeks, …
Due to Santa Barbara County's status in the state's purple tier, all nonessential gatherings and activities will be restricted from 10 p.m. to…
Santa Maria will receive more than $960,000 in a second round of COVID-19 federal CARES Act funding that will allow for increased rental assis…
With COVID-19 rates rising again in Santa Barbara County, public health officials are urging residents to continue seeking COVID-19 testing, e…
Santa Barbara County will send a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom asking him to modify the new purple tier requirements in his Blueprint for a Safe…
Clerical and management workers make up the sector most responsible for driving Santa Barbara County’s surge in COVID-19 cases during the firs…
Students within the Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District will be required to Zoom into class more frequently this week under a new sch…
After temporarily closing due to a confirmed student COVID-19 case in early November, the number of COVID-positive students at St. Joseph High…
The rate of new COVID-19 cases being reported each day has remained relatively flat in Santa Barbara County overall, representing a much bette…
A new online dashboard giving the public more data on COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County was unveiled Tuesday when the Board of Supervisors took…
Santa Barbara County residents will not see further reopenings for at least another two weeks, after increased COVID-19 case rates further dis…
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed an additional 24 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county's total number of …
While COVID-19 cases remain stable in Santa Barbara County, public health officials are concerned about another spike in cases due to gatherin…
A dramatic increase in the number of families in need has led the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County to call for 1,000 more donated turkeys than…
Santa Barbara County’s unemployment rate has fallen to about half of its April spike brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s still runni…
Santa Maria civic leaders discussed economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and highlighted examples of the city’s resiliency and accompl…
A new initiative was launched this week by a coalition of educators and health-care providers to break the back of the COVID-19 pandemic in Sa…
An Orcutt couple has come up with an easier way to build a treat delivery system than one made internet-famous by a guy in Chicago, and they’v…
Following a severe coronavirus outbreak, skilled nursing facility Santa Maria Post Acute was declared COVID-free on Monday by the Santa Barbar…
Ordinance that would impose fines for violating health officer orders OK'd by Santa Barbara County supervisors on split vote
An ordinance that would allow certain Santa Barbara County personnel to issue citations leading to fines for violating county health officer o…
Around 30 parents and children from the Orcutt Union School District rallied on Wednesday afternoon to protest the district's recent decision …
As agricultural workers continue to have the highest COVID-19 case numbers in Santa Barbara County, workers who have tested positive and need …
Santa Barbara County remains stuck in the red tier of the state's COVID-19 reopening framework, with equity metrics and positivity rates meeti…
Hancock College will continue offering the majority of classes in a distance learning format in the upcoming spring semester, college official…
For Righetti senior Kidasi Nepa, the news that the Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District would not be returning to in-person learning u…
Officials with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed on Friday that "several" residents have died in a COVID-19 outbreak…
Following seven months of closure with services mostly limited to online, community members once again will be able to browse books on the she…
Latinos, agricultural workers, 20-year-olds and the elderly have been affected by COVID-19 at levels disproportionate to their percentage of S…
A Tuesday health order from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department permits the reopening of K-12 schools in the county and continue…
In order for Santa Barbara County to move into the state's next reopening tier, COVID-19 rates will need to brought down in the 21 most dispro…
The city of Santa Maria hit a new milestone Wednesday by reaching 4,000 total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. While the city h…
The first phase of a survey of California farmworkers about the impacts of COVID-19 found a community afraid to seek medical help, suffering f…
Santa Barbara County is still holding in the red tier of the state’s blueprint for reopening the economy, even though both the COVID-19 case a…
In an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at skilled nursing facility Santa Maria Post Acute, 38 residents and 24 staff members have tested positive for…
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department this week reached the milestone of 150,000 COVID-19 tests conducted since the start of the p…
St. Louis de Montfort Catholic School came back to life Wednesday morning after a seven-month dormancy due to the coronavirus outbreak, as car…
Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors extended its protection for commercial tenants unable to pay rent because of COVID-19 impacts until …
Santa Barbara County officially went red Tuesday after the state certified its COVID-19 new case rate had remained at that level for two weeks…
Businesses in Santa Barbara County have stepped up to help the Santa Maria Fairpark from folding, and now the organizers of three fundraisers …
Santa Maria movie lovers may once again be able to see new releases on the big screen as soon as next week, with Regal Edwards theaters in San…
For COVID-19 survivor Melissa Meza, there are certain aspects of her battle against the virus, which included 10 weeks of hospitalization, lif…