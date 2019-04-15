{{featured_button_text}}
Nicki Marmelzat, Regional Health and Wellness director of the Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA in Santa Ynez and Lompoc Family YMCA, directs Livestrong, a free 12-week program for adult cancer survivors that focuses on the whole person — mind, body and spirit.

 Len Wood, Staff

The Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA has announced its 2019 summer and fall LIVESTRONG sessions. The free 12-week program for adult cancer survivors focuses on the whole person and not the disease, helping participants to move beyond cancer in mind, body and spirit.

Trained wellness coaches will work with each participant as they transition from treatment to regaining their physical and emotional strength. Participants will receive a three-month membership and will participate in a two-day-per-week instructor-led class.

Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA session dates are: July 8–Sept. 25 and Sept. 3–Nov. 21.

For more information, contact Nicki Marmelzat, Regional Wellness Director at 805-686-2037 or email nicki.marmelzat@ciymca.org.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

