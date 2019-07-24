{{featured_button_text}}
Livestrong, a free 12-week program for adult cancer survivors that focuses on the whole person — mind, body and spirit — is available at the Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA in Santa Ynez and Lompoc Family YMCA.

The Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA has announced its 2019 fall LIVESTRONG session that runs September 3 – November 21. The free 12-week program for adult cancer survivors focuses on the whole person and not the disease, helping participants to move beyond cancer in mind, body and spirit.

Trained wellness coaches will work with each participant as they transition from cancer treatment to regaining their physical and emotional strength. Participants will receive a three-month membership and will participate in a two-day-per-week instructor-led class.

For more information, contact Nicki Marmelzat, Regional Wellness Director at 805-686-2037 or email nicki.marmelzat@ciymca.org.

