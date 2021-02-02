Stuart C Gildred Family YMCA is set to launch its annual fundraising campaign at 6 p.m. Wednesday with a goal of raising $180,000 for YMCA scholarships that benefit community members.

All funds raised through the event — to be held virtually this year in light of the pandemic — will help the organization close the financial gap for families that need it most, making YMCA programs more accessible. Those programs include full-day child care and outdoor fitness programming available to all ages.

“During this crisis, our community over the last year has faced unprecedented challenges,” said YMCA Executive Director Tommy Speidel. “We’re proud of the critical resources we’ve provided to the greater community of Lompoc. This was a year that the Y needed to live our mission and values in a huge way, and I feel like we have done just that.”

This year, Stuart C Gildred Family YMCA board member Jeff Sgobba has been selected as the campaign chair to ensure the fundraising goal is met, a YMCA spokesman said.

According to Sgobba, the need this year is great.

“For over 30 years, the Y has been helping to support the greater Santa Ynez Valley community. This year, more than ever, we need the help and support of the community to ensure that we can continue to provide the critical programs and services,“ Sgobba said. “Without such support, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do for our friends and neighbors in need.”

Donations to the YMCA can be made at at the Stuart C Gildred Family YMCA, 900 N Refugio Road, or by calling 805-686-2037.

For more information on the annual campaign, visit ciymca.org/donate.