Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA annual campaign kicks off

In an effort to raise funds for community programs and scholarships like LIVESTRONG and Third Grade Learn to Swim which are supported solely by donation, the Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA has began its volunteer-led annual campaign.

The official kickoff celebration will be held at the YMCA on Feb. 5, at 6 p.m.

Annual Campaign Chair John Kirkgard says that the goal this year is to raise $180,000 to support scholarship grants that provide families will invaluable access to Y membership and programs like preschool, summer camp, Youth & Government for teens, senior swim, and after-school programs.

“Every dollar donated to the Y stays local, and has a positive impact on the people of our community,” said Kirkgard.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To inquire about donating or volunteering, contact Tracy with the YMCA at (805) 686-2037.

For more information about the Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA, visit www.ciymca.org/sturatgildred

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0