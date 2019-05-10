{{featured_button_text}}
051019 Santa Barbara Half Marathon

Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathoners run through iconic downtown Solvang.

 Photo by Destination Santa Barbara

The 13th annual Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon race weekend kicks off today with an all-day Health & Fitness Expo held from 1 - 7 p.m. at Solvang Park, located at 1639 Copenhagen Drive in Solvang.

On Saturday morning, nearly 2,000 runners traveling from 33 states and 4 countries will face a new course winding through downtown Solvang, with more than 12 wineries pouring along the 13.1-mile Solvang route.

After crossing the finish line, participants are invited to join family and friends to kick back, relax, sip and savor wines from 20 wineries at the post-race Wine & Music Festival in Solvang Park.

For more information or to register for the race, visit www.motivrunning.com/santabarbara-wine-country-halfmarathon/ or follow @SBwinehalf on facebook and Instagram.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

