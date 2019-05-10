The 13th annual Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon race weekend kicks off today with an all-day Health & Fitness Expo held from 1 - 7 p.m. at Solvang Park, located at 1639 Copenhagen Drive in Solvang.
On Saturday morning, nearly 2,000 runners traveling from 33 states and 4 countries will face a new course winding through downtown Solvang, with more than 12 wineries pouring along the 13.1-mile Solvang route.
After crossing the finish line, participants are invited to join family and friends to kick back, relax, sip and savor wines from 20 wineries at the post-race Wine & Music Festival in Solvang Park.
For more information or to register for the race, visit www.motivrunning.com/santabarbara-wine-country-halfmarathon/ or follow @SBwinehalf on facebook and Instagram.