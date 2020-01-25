Solvang Friendship House staffers earn dementia care specialist titles

The Friendship House board of directors has announced that several staff members are now certified dementia specialists after being trained in the CARES dementia technique. The training provides realistic tools and approaches to working with people with dementia.

According to Friendship House Executive Director Tammy Westwood, day in and day out, caregivers face difficult challenges with dementia care, and that most organizations lack a core team of dementia specialists to help guide other caregivers through these challenges.

"This is why we implemented the CARES program," said Westwood. "By going through the program you truly become a specialist in not only how to care for someone living with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia, but also how to relate to someone living with the disease ... Families can feel comforted and reassured that their loved ones are being cared for by knowledgeable and certified care partners.”

All Certified Dementia Specialists can be found on an International C.D.S Registry.

Friendship House is a non-profit Assisted Living Home specializing in Alzheimer’s and dementia care. For additional information on Friendship House, visit www.solvangfriendshiphouse.com

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

