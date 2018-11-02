Six new directors have been appointed to the Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Foundation: Andrea Chavez, Sandra Dewar, Calvin Harris, Elisa Ruiz, Nancy Rust, and Kevin Wilkinson.
Board members are committed to furthering the mission of Arroyo Grande Community Foundation through fundraising and relationship building. The board helps the Foundation solicit philanthropic gifts, provides stewardship of these gifts, and grants funds to the hospital to advance the community’s access to health care. Board members act as ambassadors for the Foundation, serve on Foundation committees, and provide invaluable insight and expertise.
Andrea Chavez is the creator and manager of Talley Farms Fresh Harvest of Talley Farms in Arroyo Grande, and has 35 years of produce sales experience. She has served in several volunteer positions, is currently a board member with Leadership SLO, and is a breast cancer survivor. Sandra Dewar is a longtime community resident and hospital supporter, and has experience in child development. Calvin Harris is a Partner and the Director of Investments at Vivid Financial Management, has in-depth knowledge and experience across multiple disciplines within the investment industry, and currently serves on the board for GenSpan.
Elisa Ruiz is a longtime community resident with 30 years of experience as a floral designer and party planner, a breast cancer survivor, and a mother of eight. Nancy Rust is a retired banker with experience in accounting, marketing and customer care, and has served in many volunteer positions. Kevin Wilkinson is the owner of Coastal Vineyard Services Inc. and has worked in the local wine industry for over 15 years.
All new members of the Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Foundation Board will serve an initial one-year term.
Montisa Phelan Lopez, Vice President of Philanthropy at Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Foundation said, “The diverse background of our board members provides a comprehensive approach to fundraising, and these new appointments bring insightful perspectives to our board. We are thankful to all who give their time and resources to serve on the board.”
The Foundation recently bid farewell to three board members who completed their tenure on June 30 after years of dedicated service. Outgoing board members include Dr. William Ashley, Judy Hearn and Jeff Minnery.