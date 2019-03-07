“Shoot for Good Health,” a free event celebrating Colon Cancer Awareness Month and the YMCA’s 30th anniversary and recent renovation, will be held Wednesday, March 20, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA. The event will feature guest speaker Dr. Brent Kovacs, a gastroenterologist affiliated with Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.
Nutrition and healthy lifestyle tips will be offered, as well as information on genetic counseling. Attendees are invited to enter the basketball free-throw contest for a chance to win an Apple Watch and other prizes.
The special event is sponsored by the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital in partnership with the Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA, the Joint Chamber Mixer for Solvang Chamber of Commerce, Santa Ynez Chamber and Buellton Visitors Bureau & Chamber of Commerce.
Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA is located at 900 N. Refugio Road, in Santa Ynez.
For more information, call 805-688-6431 or visit www.cottagehealth.org/syvch.