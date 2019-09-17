Coined “Wake Up with Wellness!,” Valley Wellness owner Kelly Fiore said her contribution to the overall community event will be in the form of morning workshops aimed at invigorating attendees throughout the weekend.
The wellness series will include two events each day between the hours of 9-11 a.m. Refreshments will be provided and light fare will be available for purchase.
“Giving back to the community is an important component to all of our events,” Fiore said. “Each ‘Wake Up with Wellness!’ workshop will donate a portion of proceeds to Healthy Eating, Active Living (HEAL) Coalition.”
The focus of HEAL is to provide health education and advocate for health in all policies and programs countywide.
