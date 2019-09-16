{{featured_button_text}}
091919 Valley Wellness Collective

Valley Wellness Collective to offer morning workshops as part of Taste of the Valley communitywide event slated for October.

 Contributed Photo

Valley Wellness Collective of Santa Ynez Valley will offer special wellness-related workshops during the inaugural food, wine and experiential event, Taste of the Valley festivities, slated from Oct. 18-20.

Coined “Wake Up with Wellness!,” Valley Wellness owner Kelly Fiore said her contribution to the overall community event will be in the form of morning workshops aimed at invigorating attendees throughout the weekend.

The wellness series will include two events each day between the hours of 9-11 a.m. Refreshments will be provided and light fare will be available for purchase.

“Giving back to the community is an important component to all of our events,” Fiore said. “Each ‘Wake Up with Wellness!’ workshop will donate a portion of proceeds to Healthy Eating, Active Living (HEAL) Coalition.”

The focus of HEAL is to provide health education and advocate for health in all policies and programs countywide.

For information or to purchase tickets for Valley Wellness Collective workshops, visit www.ValleyWellnessCollective.com.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

