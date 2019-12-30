Santa Ynez Valley dementia support group set to meet Jan. 21

Discussing how to communicate with memory impaired loves ones, Santa Ynez Valley Dementia support group will hold free meetings open to the public.

The "Memory, Coffee and Compassion Support Group™" meeting is set for Jan. 21 from 10 – 11:30 a.m. at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, located at 3550 Baseline Ave., Santa Ynez.

It will be led by support group organizer Lauren, a care manager, certified dementia practitioner, and facilitator/educator for the Alzheimer’s Association.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Feb. 18, an additional meeting will be conducted.

Anyone who cares for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, or other dementia is welcome to attend.

A reservation is recommended, but not required to attend.

To reserve space or for more information, email lauren@familyconnectcare.com, text message or telephone call 310-383-1877.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0