Santa Ynez Valley dementia support group set to meet Jan. 21

Santa Ynez Valley dementia support group set to meet Jan. 21

{{featured_button_text}}

Discussing how to communicate with memory impaired loves ones, Santa Ynez Valley Dementia support group will hold free meetings open to the public. 

The "Memory, Coffee and Compassion Support Group™" meeting is set for Jan. 21 from 10 – 11:30 a.m. at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, located at 3550 Baseline Ave., Santa Ynez.

It will be led by support group organizer Lauren, a care manager, certified dementia practitioner, and facilitator/educator for the Alzheimer’s Association. 

On Feb. 18, an additional meeting will be conducted.

Anyone who cares for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, or other dementia is welcome to attend.

A reservation is recommended, but not required to attend. 

To reserve space or for more information, email lauren@familyconnectcare.com, text message or telephone call 310-383-1877.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News