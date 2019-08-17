The autumnal schedule for SYV Cottage Hospital Free Nutrition & Diabetes Education classes held at Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital (SYVCH) in Solvang has been announced.
The free nutrition and diabetes education classes will be led by Stacey Bailey, SYVCH Clinical Dietitian.
Bailey joined Cottage Health in 2011 to provide both inpatient and outpatient dietary management and counseling services, as well as assists in the formulation of meal and menu planning.
Classes are open to the public and are held in the front conference room at the hospital at 2050 Viborg Road in Solvang.
No RSVP required. One-on-one nutrition sessions with Bailey are also available with a doctor’s referral.
For more information, contact 805-694-2351.
- Friday, Sept. 6 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – What is the Keto Diet?
- Monday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Carbohydrate Counting for Diabetics
- Friday, Sept. 13 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Fats & Oils: Facts & Fictions
- Monday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Conquering Diabetes Complications
- Friday, Sept. 20 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Let's Make a Healthy Start to Autumn!
- Monday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Diabetes Management Options
- Friday, Oct. 4 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Sleep and Your Health
- Monday, Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Diabetes & Exercise: What You Need to Know
- Friday, Oct. 11 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Women’s Health Issues
- Friday, Oct. 18 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – “Milks” Dairy or Not?
- Friday, Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Sugar Blues (Just in time for Halloween)