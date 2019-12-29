Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Nutrition & Diabetes Education winter classes announced

The Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital free nutrition and diabetes education winter schedule has been announced.
As part of the program, 12 classes will be held at the hospital and led by Stacey Bailey, MS, RD, CDE and Cottage Hospital Clinical Dietitian.
Bailey joined Cottage Health in 2011 to provide both inpatient and outpatient dietary management and counseling services, as well as assists in the formulation of meal and menu planning.
Classes are open to the public and are held in the front conference room at the hospital at 2050 Viborg Road in Solvang.
No RSVP required. One-on-one nutrition sessions with Bailey are also available with a doctor’s referral.
For more information, contact 805-694-2351.
- Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Carbohydrate Counting for Diabetics
- Friday, Jan.10, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Your Healthy New Year Tips
- Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Conquering Diabetes Complications
- Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Exercise & Your Health
- Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Tour of the Buellton Recreation Center
- Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Diabetes Management Options
- Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Healthy Recipe Exchange
- Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Diabetes & Exercise
- Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – What are Veggie Meats?
- Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Detox Diets Deciphered
- Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Getting on Board with Healthy Eating Habits
- Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Stress Management Strategies
