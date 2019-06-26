Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation (SYVCHF) has elected two new directors to join the Board of Directors: Allen Anderson and Mike Sgobba.
Anderson is a retired business executive, serving most recently as president of Experian’s North American Consumer Services Affinity business, providing consumer credit and information protection services to large corporations. Prior to his business career and securing his MBA and CPA designation, Anderson served in the U.S. Air Force as a captain in the Strategic Air Command. He is a member of the Viking Charities of Solvang.
Sgobba is the newly elected treasurer for SYVCHF. The Santa Ynez Valley native holds a degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting from San Diego State. He worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers as a staff auditor in the technology sector for large public companies before returning to Solvang in 2010 and joining C&D CPAs & Advisors and becoming partner in 2015. Sgobba currently volunteers as vice president at the Solvang Lutheran Home/Atterdag Village.
Returning members of the 2019 SYVCHF Board of Directors are Charles “C.J.” Jackson, president; Sid Goldstien, vice president; Lana Clark Schutz, secretary; and Mike Sgobba, treasurer. Returning directors are Jeff Cotter, Judith Dale, The Rev. Dr. Randall Day, Kate Firestone, Dr. William J. Heringer, Rich Nagler, Tresha Sell and Ernie Zomalt.
SYVCHF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to develop, manage and channel financial support on behalf of Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, serving not only to protect but also to enhance the hospital as a valuable community asset.
For more information, visit www.cottagehealth.org/syvchfoundation.
