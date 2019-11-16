The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care has renewed the Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic’s national accreditation for another three-year period following a stringent review of its care and services, a tribal spokesman said.
AAAHC accreditation means an organization participates in ongoing self-evaluation, peer review and education to continuously improve its care and services, said Ron Sisson, executive director for the Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic.
Accredited organizations must commit to a thorough, on-site survey by AAAHC representatives, who are themselves health care professionals, at least once every three years, Sisson said.
He added the Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic is the only primary care facility in Santa Barbara County to attain AAAHC accreditation, which it first earned in 2013, and the renewal is a testament to the staff’s dedication to maintaining high standards.
“This accreditation represents the gold standard in the health care industry, and it demonstrates to our patients that the organization has ‘passed the test’ and is committed to providing high quality care,” Sisson said.
The Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic has more than 4,500 patients, receives around 18,000 visits a year and employs 64 team members.
The clinic is located on the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ reservation at 90 Via Juana Lane in Santa Ynez, where its comprehensive medical, dental and behavioral health services are available to all members of the Valley community.
For more information, log on to www.sythc.org.