More than 20 vendors will be featured at the Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic’s (SYTHC) free Health and Wellness Fair from noon to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11 on the Santa Ynez Chumash Reservation.
The Health and Wellness Fair will include free health screenings, various wellness tips from experts and helpful information from organizations such as the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute, Vitalant blood bank, the California Tribal Epidemiology Center (CTEC), Safe Alternatives for Treating Youth (SAFTY), American Indian Health and Services (AIHS), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and Santa Barbara County WIC, among others.
The Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) and is located on the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indian reservation at 90 Via Juana Lane in Santa Ynez.
The staff specializes in the highest standards of quality health care through modern medicine and cultural tradition. The clinic’s comprehensive medical, dental and behavioral health services are available to all members of the community, not only for Native Americans.
To obtain additional information about the event, contact Madalyn Mainhardt at mmainhardt@sythc.org or call 805-694-2682.
For more information about SYTHC, log on to www.sythc.org.