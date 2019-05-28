The 20th annual Santa Barbara State Street Mile, known as the “Fastest, Funnest Mile in the West,” will take place on Sunday morning, June 2, featuring more than 1,000 human and dog milers of all ages and abilities either running or walking down the closed-to-traffic route.
The community event benefiting the Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Crime Victim Emergency Fund, includes a gradual downhill, point-to-point course that showcases the beauty of downtown Santa Barbara.
This year's 20th anniversary State Street Mile Super Bonus, presented by HOKA ONE ONE and InTouch Health, will offer a $10,000 Super Bonus for the first elite finisher, man or woman, who runs faster than the following standards: 3:47.00 (men) and 4:17.00 (women), according to race director Megan Rheinschild.
The bonus will be split evenly if both gender winners break the time standards. If the Super Bonus is achieved, a $1,000 event record bonus will also be awarded.
The event will also include a new feature, the Backwards Mile Walk Guinness World Record attempt.
Race day starts at 8 a.m. on Sunday with eight age group categories (10 & under, 11-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-plus) followed by the popular YMCA Family Fun Mile, Masters Elite Mile, HOKA ONE ONE Elite Mile, and ending with the must-see, tail wagging Dog Mile, the unofficial world championship.
The 2019 guaranteed open prize purse totals $5,000 and goes 4-deep per gender ($1,000, $750, $500 and $250) plus a $1,000 open course record bonus (3:49 men/4:22 women) and $100 Masters-only course record bonus (4:12 men/4:57 women). In the Family Fun Mile, all children finishers will receive a medal.
Online registration will remain open until Friday, May 31 at 11:59 p.m. and can be done online at www.sbmile.com.
