Confusion over various COVID-19 vaccines and their recommended uses prompted the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department to provide clarification to the Board of Supervisors this week.

Paige Batson, deputy director of the department, outlined the differences between Novavax, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as a prelude to encouraging residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 — and booster shots — as well as against influenza and shingles.

Batson said Novavax, a two-dose protein-based vaccine, is recommended for ages 12 and older but is not authorized as a booster shot.

0
1
0
0
0