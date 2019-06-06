The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara has announced that it will host a fundraising event on Thursday, June 13 at 5:30 p.m. at Gainey Winery in Santa Ynez to benefit the Nuclear Medicine program at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic.
According to Foundation Executive Director Lori Willis, the organization has teamed up with the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in a new campaign to raise $6 million for the purchase of two state-of-the-art PETCT and SPECT/CT cameras used to diagnose a wide range of conditions, including cancer.
Nuclear Medicine specialists at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, Dr. Bill Pace and Dr. David Carlson, report that having this advanced technology alongside their specialized training and board certification puts them on par with esteemed academic institutions.
"Our patients are experiencing great rewards because we have been outfitted so nicely," said Dr. Pace, a 17-year care provider with the Cancer Center.
Purchasing the highest quality, fastest nuclear medicine scanners on the market would allow doctors to "see everything more clearly" -- even smaller size cancers -- at a higher resolution, he added.
For more information about the machines to be purchased and the event, visit www.cfsb.org or contact Lori Willis at (805) 898-2187.
Just last year Dr. Priscilla Higgins, former chair of the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation and now a board member for the Cancer Foundation of San…
A warm, sunny spring afternoon provided the perfect backdrop for the 87th annual Rancheros Visitadores' ride through Solvang, where family mem…
Each year for the past 87 years, the Rancheros Visitadores have returned to Santa Barbara County and the Santa Ynez Valley as a historical tradition, and this year will be no different. Adorned in pink, on Saturday, May 4, at 3 p.m. 750 riders will turn out for the eighth annual ride to raise funds for local breast cancer programs.