{{featured_button_text}}
061119 Ridley Tree Cancer Center

Nuclear Medicine specialists at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center Dr. Carlson (left) and Dr. Pace have teamed up with the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara for a new campaign to raise $6M for the purchase of two state-of-the-art PETCT and SPECT/CT cameras for the Center.

 Contributed Photo

The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara has announced that it will host a fundraising event on Thursday, June 13 at 5:30 p.m. at Gainey Winery in Santa Ynez to benefit the Nuclear Medicine program at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic.

According to Foundation Executive Director Lori Willis, the organization has teamed up with the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in a new campaign to raise $6 million for the purchase of two state-of-the-art PETCT and SPECT/CT cameras used to diagnose a wide range of conditions, including cancer.

Nuclear Medicine specialists at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, Dr. Bill Pace and Dr. David Carlson, report that having this advanced technology alongside their specialized training and board certification puts them on par with esteemed academic institutions.

"Our patients are experiencing great rewards because we have been outfitted so nicely," said Dr. Pace, a 17-year care provider with the Cancer Center.

Purchasing the highest quality, fastest nuclear medicine scanners on the market would allow doctors to "see everything more clearly" -- even smaller size cancers -- at a higher resolution, he added.

For more information about the machines to be purchased and the event, visit www.cfsb.org or contact Lori Willis at (805) 898-2187.

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0