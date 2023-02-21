 Skip to main content
Chamber Spotlight

Orcutt's AlchePharma Naturals 'reopens' with expanded retail space, product lines | Chamber Spotlight

A happy mind and body is one that is generally healthy, and with stressful professional or personal commitments, staying fully focused on vital things like proper mineral and vitamin intake can fall behind.  

This can lead to a feeling of unease that can manifest in irritability, physical pain and even worse.

"When people are in pain, they're very sad and they're angry because they're uncomfortable," said Paula Herrera, owner and CEO of AlchePharma Naturals, which recently completed a short, just seven doors down, move to 1140 E. Clark Road, Suite 120, in Orcutt.

AUDIO: Interview between AlchePharma Naturals CEO Paula Herrera and Paulina Leang of the SMV Chamber of Commerce

The Herreras purchased the existing Vitamin and Herb Shop locations in 2022 and rebranded the stores to be inline with the brand label offered in their AlchePharma Naturals stores.  Both the Buellton and Nipomo locations are also undergoing significant expansions. 
AlchePharma3.jpg

The new AlchePharma Naturals store in Orcutt offers an expanded retail space that hosts more of the high quality supplements that customers have come to trust, in addition to allowing for a number of new products to keep people healthy. 

This spotlight article was produced in partnership with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. See previous Chamber Spotlights, and learn more about the work of the Chamber on their website, https://santamaria.com.

Online Producer

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and the Santa Ynez Valley News.

