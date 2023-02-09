Norovirus, the most common cause of acute gastroenteritis, more commonly known as the stomach flu, has hit Santa Barbara County, and the Public Health Department is advising residents and visitors to protect themselves from the germ that causes an estimated 20 million cases a year in the United States.

Ryyn Schumacher, assistant deputy director of the Public Health Department, said the virus is highly infectious and causes acute vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea, but it is possible to only experience some of the symptoms.

Norovirus is most contagious from the first appearance of symptoms until 48 hours after all symptoms have stopped, Schumacher said.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

