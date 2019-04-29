Chumash Casino Resort and the Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon have recently announced their new community partnership for the 2019 event. Nearly 2,000 runners will take to the streets of downtown Solvang for the 13th annual Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon on Saturday, May 11.
Through the partnership, the Chumash will host a photo opportunity booth at the event, and their sister property, Hotel Croque, will serve as the official headquarters hotel for runners and event staff over the race weekend.
Chumash Casino Resort General Manager Bill Peters said that they are delighted to expand their community sponsorship program with the Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon, which attracts runners from across the country.
The 2019 Santa Barbra Wine Country Half Marathon, a 13.1-mile journey, will feature a revamped route that starts and finishes at Solvang Park, offering runners scenic views of windmills, rolling hills, vineyards and 12 wineries before finishing on Copenhagen Drive in the heart of historic Solvang.
Runners can choose the two-person half-marathon relay option for a shorter run with all of the wine tasting fun.
After crossing the finish line, participants are invited to join family and friends to kick back, relax, sip and savor wines from 20 wineries at the post-race Wine & Music Festival in Solvang Park.
According to Phyllis Blanchard, Director of Partnerships with the marathon organization, a partnership with the resort will offer runners more options than ever during event weekend.
"We are excited to have the Chumash Casino Resort on board as an official community partner," Blanchard added.
For more information about the event and to register, visit https://www.motivrunning.com/santabarbara-wine-country-halfmarathon/.