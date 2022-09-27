Families and friends of Alzheimer’s patients and others who support finding an end to the disease will take the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday morning in Santa Maria.

After being held at Rotary Centennial Park last year, the walk will return to its original location at Waller Park, where members of the public can sign up to participate in the walk at 8:30 a.m. at 3107 Orcutt Road or just cheer for the walkers as they make laps around the grounds.

Those who would like to join the walk can also sign up in advance online at act.alz.org/Santamaria, said a spokeswoman for the Alzheimer’s Association’s California Central Coast Chapter.

Tony Gonzales on air.jpg

Longtime Central Coast media personality Tony Gonzales, who in 2021 was diagnosed with a form of dementia at age 47, will serve as master of ceremonies for the Walk to End Alzheimer's this Saturday morning in Waller Park, Santa Maria. 
