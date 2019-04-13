In appreciation of the natural world and humanity, a medicinal plant workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Earth Island Medicinal Herb Garden at the east end of Ojai Valley, which was miraculously spared by the 2017 fire.
The event will be led by gardener/herbalist Carol Wade and native plant guide Lanny Kaufer.
Participants will spend the morning touring the the lush gardens with expansive vista views, while learning about the medicinal properties of native flora and fauna with founder, Carol Wade, as their guide. The group will have the opportunity to harvest herbal preparations to be made in the afternoon.
After the in-depth tour of the garden and a lunch break, participants will reconvene at a downtown kitchen for herbal medicine-making to include mullein oil, hummingbird sage tea and lemon verbena ice cream.
Wade has been practicing as a professional herbalist and nutritional counselor for over 25 years, and is a registered herbalist with the American Herbalists Guild. Her garden serves as a hub for several medicinal herb-oriented ventures that bring the idea of using medicinal herbs in daily living as a viable and logical choice to the community at large.
More details of the event will be provided in a confirmation email sent to registrants prior to the workshop. To register, visit at HerbWalks.com or call 805-646-6281. Cost per person is $75 and includes all materials.